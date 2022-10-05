ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Camber Energy Stock Is Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 5, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read
Why Camber Energy Stock Is Rising

Camber Energy Inc CEI shares are trading higher by 9.58% to $0.23 Wednesday afternoon amid an increase in the price of oil following reports suggesting OPEC+ has agreed to a 2 million barrel per day output cut.

Why It Matters

This reduction could reverse weeks of declining oil and gas prices, according to Reuters, despite the U.S.'s lobbying to retain current quotas.

The U.S. had promised to buy 200 million barrels from OPEC members to restock its strategic petroleum reserve...Read More

See Also: So Is Dogecoin Falling Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $3.65 and $0.18.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas