By Brian Lantier, CFA

NYSE:CANG

READ THE FULL CANG RESEARCH REPORT

Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).

On the company's conference call management indicated that despite new tax incentives from the government designed to stimulated auto demand from consumers, revenues for the third quarter of 2022 are expected to be between RMB350 and RMB400 million ($51 to $58 million USD). This represents another significant shortfall versus our previous estimate of RMB749. While supply chain issues are slowly easing and some consumer demand has returned as a result of stimulus efforts, management noted that the return to previous levels of demand has been slower than anticipated.

Highlights of the Earnings Conference Call

• Cango continues to face the challenge of a major shift in strategy and business model amid a significant slowdown of auto demand in China in 2022. There are signs that consumer demand has picked up in the last two months as a result of new stimulus initiatives from the Chinese government to drive new vehicle purchases but it is unclear if these trends will remain intact through the balance of the year.

• The company's shift away from the loan facilitation market was very evident in the June quarter as revenue in that segment fell from RMB303.3 million in June 2021 to just RMB14.6 million in the current quarter. While the company noted that their overdue balances grew to 2.2% in the June the quarter, it is mostly a function of having a smaller total of book of business and this will be a less meaningful data point in the future.

• The company's "Cango Haoche" platform registered total sales of 2,291 vehicles during the quarter with more than 50% of those sales being New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). Increasing consumer and dealer comfort with this platform is likely the key to future success for Cango as many future ancillary business lines (insurance, financing) to be offered will be available to dealers and consumers through the Haoche platform.

• As a result of the proceeds the company received from their sale of Li Auto shares, Cango still reported RMB 3,397 million of cash and short-term investments ($507 million USD) at 6/30/22. Based on the current share count this means the company is holding over $3.50 per ADS which exceeds the current share price by more than 30%. The company's 2021 share repurchase program expired in August 2021, but the board authorized an additional $50 million share repurchase program in April 2022 and we believe the company has the full capacity remaining under that authorization.

June 2022 Quarter Results

Cango reported revenue of RMB289.2 million in the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, which was about 11% below our forecast but in line with their previously announced guidance of RMB250 – R300 million. Sequentially, revenues were down RMB499 million or 63% and RMB658 million or 69% year over year, as a result of the previous discussed economic challenges and the company's shift toward auto trading.

The gross margin declined sharply as a result of the steep increase in auto trading revenue as a percent of sales. The total gross margin of just 5.7% was lower than anticipated. We believe the competitive landscape may have contributed to lower gross margins and we will have to monitor this trend for the balance of 2022 and 2023.

For the third consecutive quarter, the company guided significantly below our model for the third quarter of 2022. The company now forecasts Q3 Revenues of RMB 350-400 million. At the mid-point of this range, it would represent sequential growth of 30% which would be welcome news to investors but profitability of these revenues will be important. We believe the company has taken some necessary steps to address their cost structure in light of the tighter profit margins in the auto trading business.

We believe the company still has $50 million of availability under the share repurchase agreement authorized in April 2022 and we would expect that some of the company's significant cash balances would be used to repurchase shares over the next 8 months.

The company also announced a significant grant of options to two members of management for 12,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (each ADS represents two class A shares). The terms of the option grants were not disclosed in the press release and we will follow up on this grant in our next report.

Model Update

We now forecast revenues for the quarter ending 9/30/22 to be just slightly above management's projections at RMB405 million with over 80% of revenues coming from the auto trading business. Given the low margins on that business currently we believe the company will continue to incur significant losses through the balance of 2022 and 2023.

VALUATION

Given the significant shift in the company's business model in 2022 and the substantial losses forecast for at least the next 18 months it is difficult to utilize the same valuation methods that we used when initiating coverage of Cango.

We believe that until the company returns to profitability the stock is likely to trade at a multiple of the cash on the balance sheet. Currently, the company is trading a material discount to the cash on the balance sheet due to uncertainty around their path to profitability, however, we believe that as revenue growth returns in the back half of 2022 that the multiple assigned to the company's remaining cash balances should be closer to some of their competitors (roughly 1.3 times). When this transition occurs in 2023, we believe the company will have roughly $3 per ADS in cash remaining on the balance sheet and thus our new price target is $4 per ADS.

SUBSCRIBE TO ZACKS SMALL CAP RESEARCH to receive our articles and reports emailed directly to you each morning. Please visit our website for additional information on Zacks SCR.

DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks SCR provides and Zacks SCR receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of up to $40,000 annually for these services provided to or regarding the issuer. Full Disclaimer HERE.