ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Vera Bradley Shares Are Nosediving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 31, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read

Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA shares are trading lower by 10.34% to $3.99 Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales.

What Happened?

Vera Bradley reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share. The company also reported quarterly sales of $130.40 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $132.51 million by 2% This is an 11.3% decrease over sales of $147.05 million in the same period last year.

Vera Bradley also sees FY23 net revenues as low as $480 million or as high as $490 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $497.56 million. The company sees FY23 EPS in the range of $0.20-$0.28.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are On The Move Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vera Bradley has a 52-week high of $11.98 and a 52-week low of $3.98.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas