Why SciSparc Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

SciSparc Ltd SPRC shares are soaring Wednesday after the company announced additional pre-clinical results of its psychedelic-based pharma collaboration for treatment of cocaine addiction using MEAI.

MEAI is a novel psychedelic molecule from Clearmind Medicine. The pre-clinical study results add to SciSparc's recent announcements regarding the company's collaboration with Clearmind for their combination treatment based on SciSparc's CannAmide compound and Clearmind's MEAI for various addictions.

The results identified a statistically significant sub-group within the study, in a non-biased manner and high integrity, which dramatically responded to the treatment, significantly decreasing the craving for cocaine as compared to the non-treated control group.

"These results continue to indicate that we may have a targeted treatment for cocaine addiction within our reach," said Oz Adler, CEO of SciSparc.

SciSparc is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system.

SPRC Price Action: SciSparc has a 52-week high of $7.08 and a 52-week low of 85 cents.

The stock was up 52.7% at $1.42 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.