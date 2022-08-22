Audited Financial Statements: MCTO Bi-Weekly Status Update

Montréal – TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 – ZeU Technologies, Inc. ZEU ZEU ZEUCF is issuing its first bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders.

On August 2, 2022, the Company announced that its consolidated audited financial statements for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2022, including the related management's discussion and analysis and the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Financial Documents"), would not be filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2022.

The Financial Documents were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline as the new Auditors require additional time to complete the audit of the Corporation's financial statements.

Management expects to file the Financial Documents no later than September 30, 2022. The Corporation will provide updates as further information relating to the Financial Documents becomes available.

The Corporation has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") imposed against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Corporation, precluding them from trading securities of the Corporation. The MCTO will be in effect until the Financial Documents are filed and requires that the Financial Documents be filed on or before September 30, 2022.

Until the situation is normalized, the Corporation intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements.

The Corporation confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

