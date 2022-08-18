Is Immunocore (IMCR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR IMCR been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 1186 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMCR's full-year earnings has moved 49.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that IMCR has returned about 55.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 15.3% on average. This shows that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.7%.
For Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.5% this year, meaning that IMCR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 222 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.7%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.
Image sourced from Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
