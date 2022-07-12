ñol

Why Hoth Therapeutics Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 12, 2022 11:35 AM | 1 min read

Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH shares are trading higher by 17% to $0.47 Tuesday morning after the company announced its HT-ALZ therapeutic showed cognitive improvements in an Alzheimer's Disease (AD) mouse model.

Hoth Therapeutics says all of the behavioral tests performed after >5 weeks treatment showed a significant improvement in the HT-ALZ treated groups compared to the vehicle treated groups, with similar cognitive and behavioral trends in the HT-ALZ-treated groups compared to the wild type (non-AD) animals. Overall, Hoth Therapeutics says the results support the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ to provide cognitive improvement as an AD therapeutic.

AD is a neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by aggregates of amyloid β (Aβ) plaques and neurofibrillary tangles of Tau protein in the brain, which contribute to the clinical symptoms of the disease such as dementia.

Hoth Therapeutics is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $1.75 and a 52-week low of $0.38.

