Why Waitr Holdings Shares Are Skyrocketing 34% Today

Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH shares are trading higher by 34% to $0.32 after the company announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.

Waitr Holdings says this is the second major retail delivery partnership announced by the company in recent days, as it transitions into its broader "delivery anything" model. Waitr Holdings says the new initiative brings Waitr's best-in-class food delivery services to a significantly wider range of products.

Waitr Holdings provides a restaurant platform for online food ordering and delivery services across the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Waitr Holdings has a 52-week high of $2.28 and a 52-week low of $0.14.