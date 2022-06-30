ñol

Disney To $125? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
  • Stifel cut SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH price target from $45 to $32. SMART Global shares fell 13.1% to $17.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lowered 89bio, Inc. ETNB price target from $40 to $15. 89bio shares fell 1.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY from $5 to $1. Bed Bath & Beyond shares slipped 4.6% to $4.7601 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $424 to $450. Domino's shares dropped 0.5% to $387.10 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS reduced The Southern Company SO price target from $83 to $76. Southern Company shares fell 1.2% to $69.84 in pre-market trading.

  • Barclays cut RH RH price target from $400 to $300. RH shares fell 8.6% to $217.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut Paychex, Inc. PAYX price target from $165 to $140. Paychex shares fell 1.5% to $113.19 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for General Mills, Inc. GIS from $66 to $80. General Mills shares fell 1.2% to $73.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered price target for The Walt Disney Company DIS from $170 to $125. Disney shares fell 1.2% to $94.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on FedEx Corporation FDX from $300 to $325. FedEx shares fell 1.6% to $230.00 in pre-market trading.

