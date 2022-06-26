Gold Lion Announces Appointment of CFO

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 21, 2022 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") ((GL ) GL GLIOF (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Hong as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately to replace Mr. Guy Bourgeois whom has acted as the Company's interim CFO since May 13, 2022. Mr. Hong was recently appointed to Gold Lion's board of directors on May 20, 2022.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including Black Lake, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

