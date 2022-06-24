Draganfly Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Los Angeles, CA. June 23‎, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U ‎‎(“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems ‎developer, is pleased to announce at the annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada‎ on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Draganfly: (i) fixed the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at seven; (ii) elected Cameron Chell, Scott Larson, Denis Silva, Olen Aasen, Andrew Hill Card Jr., Julie Myers Wood and John M. Mitnick to the Board of Directors; and (iii) appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, as Draganfly's auditors.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Cameron Chell 2,474,759 97.45% 64,751 2.55% Scott Larson 2,476,828 97.53% 62,682 2.47% Denis Silva 2,476,414 97.52% 63,096 2.48% Olen Aasen 2,476,039 97.50% 63,471 2.50% Andrew Hill Card, Jr. 2,476,094 97.50% 63,416 2.50% Julie Myers Wood 2,482,158 97.74% 57,352 2.26% John M. Mitnick 2,472,819 97.37% 66,691 2.63%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

