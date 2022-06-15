Are New Communication Products Like The SD7 Poised To Give A Significant Boost To The Push-To-Talk Market?

Land mobile radios (LMRs) — commonly known as walkie-talkies — have been the go-to device in public safety, security, construction, transportation, manufacturing and the military since the 1930s.

LMRs use push-to-talk (PTT) technology. Users just push a button and talk. PTT is efficient and easy to activate, enabling instant communication with a predefined group of people. The technology makes it a mainstay in environments where coordinating multiple teams in a time-critical manner is crucial.

Push-To-Talk In The Digital Era

Reportedly with even more capabilities than the LMR is Push-To-Talk-over-Cellular (PoC), which uses mobile networks instead of traditional local radio networks, to help enable real-time communication.

The technology can be used on any carrier approved PoC device, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers, and in any geography, as long as there is a 4G/LTE signal. But businesses usually opt for more durable hand-held PoC devices where harsh working conditions may include extreme temperatures, dirt, water or dust.

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA, which launched a rugged SD7 handheld device last year, says the mission-critical push-to-talk technology has all of the benefits of PoC technology in a simple, highly functional format.

What Sets New Products Apart?

Siyata states that its PoC devices offer better coverage because they use nationwide cellular networks rather than limited two-way radio networks. Advantages of the SD7 reportedly include:

High-speed data of up to 150 megabits per second (Mbps)

A 3,800 milliamp-hour, long-lasting, high-capacity replaceable battery

A loud 2.5-watt speaker with excellent sound quality

Global 4G/LTE coverage

Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund told Benzinga that based on early customer feedback, the company’s newly launched SD7 handset has the potential for widespread adoption in the coming years as customers begin to recognize its unique value proposition.

The company reported receiving $1.8 million in purchase orders for its SD7s and its companion in-vehicle device, the VK7, plus associated accessories from police and first responder customers. It has also announced that its rugged SD7 device is certified and approved for use on FirstNet, a dedicated emergency network AT&T Inc. T developed to help agencies communicate and coordinate response efforts.

FirstNet stated that primary first responders such as police, fire and ambulance personnel represent an addressable market of approximately 3 million users. Extended primary, which includes utilities, waste management and school buses have the potential to expand the market to more than 10 million users. If including enterprise task and public sector workers across North America, which includes construction, transport & logistics, manufacturing, energy & utility, public safety and federal government, that number swells to 47 million potential users.

The company recently announced that Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has fully integrated the SD7 device into its network and on a recent conference call Siyata said it expects to announce new customer wins, significant carrier launches and new partnerships

Once the SD7 is in full production, Siyata estimates these channels could result in a volume of 30,000 to 100,000 units per year, which could translate into up to $30 million in annual revenue beginning in mid-2022.

Siyata closed a $20 million underwritten public offering at the beginning of the year, which it says is a testament to the faith its investors have in its business strategy to disrupt the large-scale legacy LMR industry.

