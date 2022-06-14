ñol

Will Security Robots Become The Future Of Public Safety?

by Jacinta Sherris
June 14, 2022 8:42 AM | 22 seconds read

William (Bill) Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope KSCP, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on June 10th, 2022.

Knightscope is a security camera and robotics company, pioneering proprietary American-made Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). Knightscope security robots have already logged over 1,000,000 hours of service throughout busy shopping malls, hospitals, corporate campuses and more. 

Watch the full interview:

Feature photo credit: Business Wire

