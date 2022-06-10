Wall Street Researcher: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Significant Upside Momentum from Current Valuation; Shares in BREAKOUT Territory

Key Highlights:

1) Society Pass announced first quarter 2022 revenues of $445,090, represents year-on-year increase of a staggering 4,600%.

2) Society Pass reported a cash balance of $31 million and, more importantly, zero debt on its balance sheet. For an acquisitions-focused company, its pristine balance sheet is a significant positive for potential appreciation in the share price. This large cash position enables Society Pass to fully execute its business model.

3) SOPA’s growth has also been quite impressive. At the end of March 2022, it has acquired more than 1.6 million registered consumers and more than 5,500 merchants onto its ecosystem.

4) Society Pass’s portfolio component, Leflair, sells premium international and domestic brands to local Vietnamese consumers via its Leflair.com platform. The company has expanded rapidly with revenues growing 10-20% monthly since its re-launch onto the Vietnam marketplace in September 2021.

5) Recently Society Pass acquired its first Singapore based company, Gorilla Networks. Gorilla Networks is the first BLOCKCHAIN/WEB3-enabled MVNO to offer contract free, on demand mobile service as non-fungible tokens, users converting unused mobile data into digital assets - Gorilla GO tokens.

6) These shares have recently BROKEN OUT to the upside surpassing its $2.28 - 50 day moving average. WSR expects that the $2.95 - 100 day moving average will be tested shortly. WSR short term target price of $7.50 and longer term in the $10-$15 range.