Why LumiraDx Shares Are Rising Today

LumiraDx Ltd LMDX shares are trading higher by 10.31% at $4.28 after the company announced it achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.

LumiraDx says the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete assay allows for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of influenza A, influenza B and SARS-CoV-2.

LumiraDx added that SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete compares to high sensitivity RT-PCR with a positive percent agreement (PPA) of 94.1% for SARS-CoV-2, and 92.3% for influenza A, and 95.7% for influenza B and a negative percent agreement (NPA) of >99.5% in symptomatic individuals.

"As the pandemic persists, we remain focused on bringing to market high-quality molecular diagnostics that further remove testing barriers and enhance laboratory operations," explained Sanjay Malkani, President of LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions.

LumiraDx is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company.

