ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why LumiraDx Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 10:30 AM | 1 min read

LumiraDx Ltd LMDX shares are trading higher by 10.31% at $4.28 after the company announced it achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.

LumiraDx says the SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete assay allows for the simultaneous detection and differentiation of influenza A, influenza B and SARS-CoV-2.

LumiraDx added that SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete compares to high sensitivity RT-PCR with a positive percent agreement (PPA) of 94.1% for SARS-CoV-2, and 92.3% for influenza A, and 95.7% for influenza B and a negative percent agreement (NPA) of >99.5% in symptomatic individuals.

"As the pandemic persists, we remain focused on bringing to market high-quality molecular diagnostics that further remove testing barriers and enhance laboratory operations," explained Sanjay Malkani, President of LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions.

See Also: Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today

LumiraDx is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LumiraDx has a 52-week high of $11.09 and a 52-week low of $2.67.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas