The Bad And The Ugly? The State Of Excessive Alcohol Consumption In The U.S.

Alcohol abuse remains an economic drainer in the U.S. and across the globe, sometimes resulting in a reduction in workplace productivity.

Alcohol abuse around the world has prompted companies such as Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF to explore the potential of psychedelic therapeutics for treating alcoholism and binge drinking.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive drinking cost the U.S. economy $249 billion in 2010, or about $2.05 per drink. The report also shows that $2 of every $5 was paid for by local, state, or federal governments.

Apart from draining the economy, medical research has shown that excessive alcohol intake can be associated with serious health risks such as liver disorders, cancer, heart disease, and alcohol use disorder (AUD).

A 2019 study by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDU) revealed that 25.8% of people age 18 and older engaged in binge drinking in the past month while 14.5 million people age 12 and older suffered from AUD.

Binge drinking is the most prevalent and fatal form of an excessive drinking habit in the U.S. — binge drinking is the intake of five or more drinks for men or four or more drinks in women in about two hours. Studies have shown that over 90% of adults in the U.S. have engaged in binge drinking.

With more than 14 million people in the U.S. that meet the criteria for alcohol use disorder, some argue that it is inevitable that the negative impacts associated with excessive alcohol consumption can spill over to workplaces. Alcohol abuse in a work environment can result in workplace injuries, increased absenteeism, and additional healthcare costs.

New Tech? Going Sober With SOBR

SOBR Safe Inc. SOBR (SOBRsafe) has developed SOBRcheck™, a touch-based alcohol screening and cloud-based reporting safety solution for workplaces. The device contains an ethanol sensor that measures ethanol levels and can be installed at entryways or at any check-in/check-out location.

The alcohol detection solution is meant to ensure that no intoxicated employee enters the work premises, or that a driver gets behind the wheel of a vehicle. Upon detection of alcohol, a notification is immediately sent via text message or email to designated company managers for appropriate actions.

Can SOBRsafe Help Save Costs?

Research reveals that alcoholism and alcohol abuse in workplaces costs between $33 billion and $68 billion annually.

In addition, according to SOBRsafe's Return on Detection (ROD) calculator, a food business with 10 employees has an estimated $14,537 risk exposure on employees’ alcohol abuse each year, approximately $121 per person. SOBRsafe believes its solution can help businesses eliminate this future risk.

