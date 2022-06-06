EEIQ: Positive Takeaways of O&O Davis College Expanding Offerings

By M. Marin

NASDAQ:EEIQ

Advancing diversification & expansion goals

Elite Education Group EEIQ acquired a stake in Davis College, a Toledo, Ohio career training college that offers programs teaching skills for career placement and advancement. Davis College has signed two recent MOUs to pursue collaborative programs with international academic institutions. One was with Holy Cross of Davao College in the Philippines and one was with China's Anhui Business College. Moreover, Davis recently added four new academic programs in sectors expected to experience rising demand for skilled workers, while the institution is awaiting approval to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in business, which Elite believes would represent an important milestone, as it would enable Davis College to offer a four-year baccalaureate degree in addition to its two-year associate degree programs.

Elite continues to advance its many growth initiatives designed to diversify and boost revenue, expand its presence in key markets and own and operate (O&O) the academic institutions at which its services are provided. The company provides a broad – and growing – range of educational solutions for domestic and international students in the company's key target markets, the U.S., U.K. and Canada who are interested in pursuing college, university and career training programs and is becoming more diversified and global.

Davis College expanding offers to attract a broader & growing base…

Davis recently added four new academic programs – in digital marketing, healthcare administration, logistics and supply chain management and project management – to expand its programs designed to teach students marketable skills that enhance their ability to gain employment. Moreover, given rapid changes in global logistics, healthcare and other trends, these sectors are likely to experience rising demand for skilled workers, we believe.

… Including international Collaboration Programs

In addition, Davis College has signed two recent MOUs with international academic institutions to pursue collaborative programs, including potentially joint degree academic offerings. One MOU was with Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) in Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines and one was with China's Anhui Business College.

In pursuing expansion opportunities within the Canadian education market, Elite recently acquired an 80% stake in Vancouver, Canada-based EduGlobal College, which has partnered with Algoma University to facilitate transfer pathways for international students who want to improve their English language proficiency in order to complete post-secondary studies in Canada. The EduGlobal-Algoma program for international students launched recently with a well-attended kick-off event. Elite believes it could form the basis for a model that it can replicate at other schools.

