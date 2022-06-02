ñol

What's Going On With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP shares are trading lower by 6.03% to $2.96 during Thursday’s pre-market session. The company announced Thursday that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Tonix's shares had a closing bid price at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, which means Tonix's stock had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Tonix on Monday, May 16 announced that it will implement a 1-for-32 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This split became effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on May 17.

See Also: Why C3.Ai Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $45.44 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

