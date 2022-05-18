Gold Lion Announces Appointment of Guy Bourgeois as Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / May 13, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (( is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Guy Bourgeois as Chief Executive Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. In connection with Mr. Bourgeois' officer appointments, the Company has granted him 750,000 stock options which will allow him to purchase up to 750,000 common shares of the Company with an exercise price of $0.05 per share, expiring five years from issuance. The options vest quarterly over a period of one year.

Gold Lion is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. David Beck to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Beck has over 30-years of financial, business operations, and capital markets experience, having worked in a C-level capacity with national financial institutions in various capacities as a financial analyst, institutional and proprietary trader, and in investment banking. Initially, Mr. Beck leveraged his background in engineering to focus on a career in management consulting. After several years, he moved to the capital markets industry as a technology research analyst. He subsequently complemented this experience through work as an investment banker and proprietary trader. During his career, he established himself as a domain expert in analytics largely through his work as a top ranked technology research analyst in both New York and Toronto. David's security expertise has been developed through work with, and investment in three security software start-up companies, which included Cloakware (acquired by Irdeto) and Assurent Secure Technologies (acquired by TELUS). Mr. Beck holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. (Engineering Physics) from Queens University.

The director and officer appointments follow Mr. Borzooyeh Zare's resignation from the board of directors, as well as interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Zare for his many contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Guy Bourgeois, Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-687-2038

