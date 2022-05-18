Why Genius Brands Shares Are Moving Today

Genius Brands International Inc GNUS shares are trading higher by 15.42% at $0.79 after the company announced it has signed a 20-year agreement with Marvel Studios to license "Stan Lee" for future feature films and television productions, as well as use in Walt Disney Co DIS theme parks and experiences worldwide.

Marvel Studios will be able to use Stan Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature in movies and television series and can also use existing footage and existing audio recordings featuring Lee... Read More

Genius Brands is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Genius Brands has a 52-week high of $2.32 and a 52-week low of $0.51.