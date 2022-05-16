Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA are trading higher by 18.63% at $3.63. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

Several energy companies at large are also trading higher in sympathy with the increase in oil prices.

See Also: Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Taking Off Today

Houston American Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil properties.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Houston American Energy has a 52-week high of $16.61 and a 52-week low of $1.07.