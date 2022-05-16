An Important Piece Of The Agtech Puzzle? This Company Reports It Is Looking At News Ways Of Keeping Food Safe From Disease

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Finding new ways to produce crops in a sustainable manner to feed a growing global population is all well and good, but you still have to ensure the food is free of disease.

One Vancouver-based agtech company that is set to address these issues is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI, by entering into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Radical Clean Solutions Ltd. to commercialize that company’s ​​proprietary hydroxyl-generating devices within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and food manufacturing industries.

Using a patent-pending system, the devices seek and destroy airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, viruses, odorous and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as well as other pathogens and pollutants in real-time.

The licensing agreement between AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI and Radical Clean Solutions comes hot on the heels of AgriFORCE’s $29 million definitive agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Delphy Groep BV, an agtech consultancy firm.

Food ContaminationDamage Is Real

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), mycotoxin, or mold, affects up to approximately 25% of the world’s crops. In addition, by destroying bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella, food manufacturers can potentially avoid costly recalls, AgriFORCE says.

Airborne pathogens, such as COVID-19, can contribute to significant loss of personnel through sickness, putting further pressure on supply chains.

The process Radical Cleaning Solutions Ltd. uses differs from competitors in that it doesn’t simply filter or treat the air, CEO Roger Slotkin said.

“Our hydroxyl technology is dispersed throughout the environment in which it operates, thereby sanitizing all surfaces, materials, equipment and the very air itself,” Slotkin said. “It does so through a natural, chemical-free process that is 100% harmless to people, pets and plants.”

The licensing agreement with Radical Clean Solutions addresses some of the most important problem areas in food manufacturing and CEA, AgriFORCE CEO Ingo Mueller said.

“Through the implementation of this technology, we believe our end users will not only improve their bottom line but also better protect the safety of their employees and consumers,” Mueller said.

Agricultural technology, or agtech, is a reportedly fast-growing sector. Venture capital firm AgFunder reports that in 2021, agtech companies raised $24 billion in the first half of the year, nearly the total amount raised in 2020.

Leading public companies seeking to improve their agtech profile include Tyson Foods Inc. TSN and chemical manufacturing company FMC Corp. FMC.

