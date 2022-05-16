Is On Demand In Demand — Including Fuel Delivery?

Picture credit: Timon Studler on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Take a well-established industry, disrupt it using more advanced technology, ensure excellent customer service to satisfy more demanding consumers, and bingo, you reportedly have the on-demand economy.

Or, as this article puts it, “The on-demand economy is regarded as economic activity generated by tech firms that satisfy customer demand through the instant provisioning of goods and services.”

Just about everyone now knows of on-demand car-sharing companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. UBER and LYFT Inc. LYFT that have disrupted the traditional taxicab industry. For the hotel and leisure sector, think Airbnb Inc. ABNB, or for a company threatening the dominance of car rental companies such as Avis Budget Group Inc. CAR, think Turo, which plans to debut soon on the New York Stock Exchange with its business model of private car owners renting out their own vehicles.

Now, growing numbers of on-demand fuel delivery companies are taking advantage of declining numbers of gas stations in the United States and the coinciding reported demand from drivers to get their vehicles filled up by delivery companies coming to them. The service is for both individuals and commercial enterprises.

Some of the big oil players such as Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and Shell plc SHEL are already heavily invested in the sector. Shell has its own on-demand fuel delivery company TapUp, and Exxon Mobil invested in Yoshi.

On-Demand Only?

One Florida-based company is trying to make a name for itself by focusing on the on-demand fuel delivery sector.

EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL for now is focused on its home state of Florida, where it says it is expanding beyond its Miami base to operate in other big cities such as Tampa and Orlando. The company also plans to become a national presence focusing on Southeastern and Northeastern states, including New York.

Unlike other players in the sector, EZFill states it is the only on-demand fuel delivery company that offers its services in three silos: individual, commercial and specialty, including marinas. For example, EZFill recently signed an agreement with Brickell Place Marina in Miami to offer on-demand fuel delivery services to boat owners.

The company is reportedly counting big on expansion. It acquired 33 new fuel delivery vehicles in October, tripling the size of its fleet.

“Fleet owners and consumers are continuing to reduce their reliance on traditional gas stations and turning to the convenience, cost-effectiveness, peace of mind and safety of mobile delivery to fuel their vehicles,” EZFill CEO Mike McConnell said of the fleet expansion announcement.

To learn more about EZFill, check out ezfl.com.

