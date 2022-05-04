Splash Beverage Group Broadens TapouT's Arizona Reach Through Bashas' Family of Stores

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 4, 2022 -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an authorization for TapouT Performance Drink to be offered through Arizona based Bashas’ Family of Stores.

Bashas' Family of Stores is a premier grocery store chain based in Chandler, Arizona. Founded in 1932, Bashas’ is one of Arizona’s largest employers, with more than 100 stores located across the state and includes AJ’s Fine Foods and Food City. Beginning June 1, 2022, all four SKUs of TapouT Performance Drink will be available through this statewide network of grocers.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash commented, “From the beginning, we have stressed that agreements with large national and regional distributors would help us build the credibility to further penetrate key retail markets across the US. Our recently announced agreement with Kalil Bottling Company helped pave the way for this authorization to sell TapouT through Bashas’ Family of Stores. Bashas’ stores are traditional grocery stores emphasizing quality goods and excellent customer service. AJ’s Fine Foods provides an unparalleled gourmet shopping experience and Food City has more than 60 years of high-quality service to the Hispanic community in Arizona. We couldn’t be prouder that they’ve chosen to partner with us.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Investor Information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602