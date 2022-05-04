Orbital Energy Group: A Company Looking To Promote Diversity In The Energy Sector

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. OEG is a company that states that it’s looking to create diversified energy services through the acquisition and development of companies in the power, solar, telecom and gas sectors.

Orbital’s network of companies includes Orbital Power Inc., Orbital Solar Services and Orbital Telecom Services. It says it’s seen an increase in capital in the markets it operates in.

Orbital Solar Services provides services and solutions in the solar industry. The company installs solar power stations and solar power systems to the commercial market. Orbital Solar Services and its partner, Jingoli Power LLC recently began construction of a 130 megawatt (MW) solar farm in Alabama for Lightsource BP, a subsidiary of BP plc BP.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Orbital Power Inc. provides construction, maintenance and distribution of high-voltage overhead and underground power systems. The company says its team of experienced personnel help in assessing damage and restoration of utilities during a disaster.

In order to bring diversity, equity and inclusion in the solar industry, Orbital Solar Services offers a training program called Unbound Horizons program for people with interest in the industry.

Just recently, Orbital Solar Services unveiled trainees of the Unbound Horizon program at two Lightsource bp projects sites – Black Bear Solar in Alabama and Conway Solar at Happy in Arkansas. One of the trainees, Isaac Fortier, said the experience from the training program has helped him uncover his hidden skills and also given him a vivid picture of his career path, which was initially obscured.

Commenting at the inauguration ceremony, Orbital Energy Group's vice-chairman and CEO, Jim O'Neil, re-emphasised the critical reason why the program was established.

"The Unbound Horizons program demonstrates Orbital Energy Group’s commitment to extend equal employment opportunities to disadvantaged individuals interested in pursuing careers in the renewable industry and, more importantly, to give those individuals the opportunity to achieve goals and accomplish successes that they might not have otherwise experienced," said Mr. O’Neil.

The Unbound Horizon program was launched in 2021 to provide less privileged people with mentorship, career guidance and job placement in Orbital Energy Group and its subsidiaries. Orbital Energy Group’s motive is to use the program as a bridge between the communities it works in and the solar industry by recruiting recent high school graduates, veterans and the formerly imprisoned individuals.

