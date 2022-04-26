A Market For Lithium Batteries Outside Consumer Electric Cars

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

John Yozamp, CEO of Expion360 XPON, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access this Earth Day on April 22nd, 2022.

As the rise in electric vehicles put lithium batteries at the forefront of energy solutions, Expion360 is set to capitalize on this growing market by focusing on producing premium lithium batteries for RV, marine, industrial, residential and off-grid needs.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Kumpan Electric on Unsplash