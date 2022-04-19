Viking Energy Reports Sealing Deal With Clean Energy Company — Is Carbon-Free Gaining Steam In The Power Industry?

Photo by Chris LeBoutillier from Pexels

Calls abound for countries and individuals to adopt carbon-free and renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Energy sources are said to be carbon-free when they are produced by a resource that generates no carbon emissions — such as nuclear.

Companies like UGI Corp. UGI, NRG Energy Inc. NRG and Viking Energy Group Inc. VKIN are being urged to take steps toward generating clean, renewable energy.

Recent activities undertaken by Texas-based Viking Energy Group, Inc., a growth-oriented energy company, could indicate that it has started taking steps toward achieving carbon-free energy generation.

The company owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States and provides, through a majority-owned subsidiary, custom energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America.

Exclusive IP License For Patented Carbon-Capture System

Last August, Viking secured an exclusive intellectual property license agreement with ESG Clean Energy LLC regarding the latter’s patent rights and know-how related to stationary electric power generation.

Viking also reported that it has access to methods that will enable it to use heat and capture carbon dioxide — the ESG Clean Energy System. The license is exclusive for an unlimited number of systems in Canada and nonexclusive for up to 25 locations in the United States.

ESG is a developer of net-zero carbon footprints and clean energy solutions for distributed power generation.

The ESG Clean Energy System is designed to generate clean electricity from internal combustion engines, and according to the company, also designed to use waste heat to capture approximately 100% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from the engine without loss of efficiency. It works in a manner to facilitate the production of for-sale precious commodities such as distilled/de-ionized water, ammonia (NH3), ethanol and methanol.

In addition to electrical power generation, the ESG Clean Energy System is designed to be used within several environments, including:

Plastics recycling operations

Nitrogen removal

Microgrids

Data centers

Crypto mining operations

Meeting New Emissions Standards?

In March 2022, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a new patent with respect to a Bottoming Cycle Power System and its related impact on carbon-capture technology, which is part of the intellectual property licensed by Viking with respect to the ESG Clean Clean Energy system.

It’s the latest patent acquired for ESG’s growing portfolio of power generation technologies that reportedly makes natural gas-fueled power generation maintain high efficiency without losing energy in the carbon-capture process.

It could make capturing carbon dioxide more economically feasible and more environmentally friendly.

“This new patent covers the invention of an ‘exhaust-gas-to-exhaust-gas heat exchanger’ that efficiently cools — and then reheats — exhaust from a primary power generator so greater energy output can be achieved by a secondary power source with safe ventilation,” Viking said in a statement.

The company says that another key aspect of the new patent is developing a carbon dioxide capture system that uses the waste heat of the (CO2) pump to heat and regenerate the adsorber that enables the CO2 to be safely contained and packaged.

“It’s very important progress for a world that’s forced to still depend on fossil fuels while trying to meet new emissions standards. Until the renewable power industry can meet the rising global power demands, this technology addresses that challenge tremendously,” ESG Clean Energy President Nick Scuderi, said.

ESG reports finalizing a 4.2-megawatt power generation plant in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to use this and other patents.

