Here's Why Zhangmen Education Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Zhangmen Education Inc - ADR ZME, are trading lower as investors digest recent economic data. Investors also continue to assess the economic impact of a surge in COVID cases in China.

According to CNN, at least 44 Chinese cities are under either a full or partial lockdown as authorities grapple with curbing the spread of COVID-19. Hong Kong confirmed 747 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as residents stepped out during the long-weekend Easter break after restrictions were eased.

Zhangmen Education is an online education company in China.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zhangmen Education has a 52-week high of $164.16 and a 52-week low of $0.90.