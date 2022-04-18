QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why TAL Education Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several Chinese companies, including TAL Education Group TAL, are trading lower as investors digest recent economic data. Investors also continue to assess the economic impact of a surge in COVID cases in China.

According to CNN, at least 44 Chinese cities are under either a full or partial lockdown as authorities grapple with curbing the spread of COVID-19. Hong Kong confirmed 747 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as residents stepped out during the long-weekend Easter break after restrictions were eased.

See Also: Why DiDi Global Stock Is Falling

TAL Education is one of the leading tutoring providers in China.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TAL Education has a 52-week high of $66.00 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas