Why Is PolarityTE Stock Up 85% Today?

PolarityTE Inc PTE shares are surging Tuesday as traders circle bullish commentary from a popular trader in the "FinTwit" community.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc TWTR platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance related.

Twitter user @MrZackMorris mentioned Polarity after the market closed on Monday, suggesting the stock could reach $1 per share. The stock has seen increased volatility on abnormally-high volume since the tweet.

Polarity's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 1.5 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 211 million at publication time.

Polarity is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company.

PTE 52-Week Range: $0.18 - $1.38

The stock was up 85.5% at 39 cents at time of publication.