Gold Lion Announces Appointement of Guy Bourgeois to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / April 7, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (( is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Guy Bourgeois to its board of directors and audit committee.

Mr. Bourgeois has considerable experience in the battery materials, metals and mining industry. Over the last 30 years, Mr. Bourgeois has been an owner, investor, advisor, or board member in dozens of innovative companies. He is an experienced C-level executive with a demonstrated history in leading-edge battery technology, energy generation sectors and nanotechnology. Mr. Mr. Bourgeois is skilled in raising capital, government grants, global business development and strategic business plans and has extensive experience in new business development where he provides business and technology leadership within the battery materials, metals and mining space. Mr. Bourgeois is a seasoned professional with decades of diverse experience revolving around disruptive technology advancements and commercial development. Over the last 10 years, Mr. Bourgeois has served as a global R&D Project Director and COO for (battery materials) technology firms and his knowledge and expertise are unparalleled.

The Company also wishes to advise that Ms. Hannah Jin has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Jin for her many contributions to the Company and wishes her well with her future endeavours.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

