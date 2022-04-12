Deux Twins Come Onboard as Investor/Ambassador with Plant-based Nutritional Supplement Company PlantFuel

Plant-based Health and Wellness Brand PlantFuel Signs DJ Duo the Deux Twins as an Investor/Ambassador

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire - April 7, 2022 - PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is proud to announce the signing of DJ group the Deux Twins as an investor/ambassador for the brand.

Identical twins Brigitte and Jaimee Navarrete, known as the Deux Twins, have been taking the US night club circuit by storm. The open format DJ duo, born and raised in Los Angeles, have quickly risen to fame with their high-energy, hip-hop and EDM music sets; playing venues from LIV in Miami, to HARD Music Festival, and a recently announced residency at The Wynn in Las Vegas. The twins' health and fitness lifestyle align well with PlantFuel's ethos, and as an investor/ambassadors, Brigitte and Jaimee will promote the brand through their music world.



Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. The Deux Twins is yet another example of the diversity in PlantFuel's partners and ambassadors, which spans from professional and college sports to music and entertainment, and beyond.

"The Deux Twins embody health and wellness, and they bring a great energy to what we're building here at PlantFuel as we work towards launching our Plant Nation community," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

Since PlantFuel's inception in 2021, the brand has built an impressive network of ambassadors that include NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owen, international music artist Lil Yachty, NCAA football star Spencer Rattler, national gymnast Olivia Dunne, television actress and singer Lucy Hale, NASCAR driver Natalie Decker, and many more. PlantFuel's diverse ambassador network is part of the brand's strategy to support the launch of Plant Nation later this year.

"We're building a lifestyle brand with PlantFuel, which I've had tremendous success with before, designed to be disruptive and culture-shifting. For us to be a category leader in wellness, we're strategically partnering with a diverse network of influential trendsetters who are effectively building our brand through their communities," says Pyatt.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc. (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

