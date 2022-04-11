Here's Why Iveda Solutions Shares Are Rising

Iveda Solutions Inc IVDA shares are trading higher by 41.7% at $3.09 after the company announced the launch of Utilus.

Iveda says Utilus brings together all of Iveda's smart city technologies including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system) and IvedaPinpoint's location-based trackers and smart sensors, into a centralized management platform.

"Our smart city technologies are the culmination of almost two decades of product development and experience in providing cloud-based solutions," said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. "Utilus adds a new level of security, safety and management tools for smart city initiatives. Whether it is instantly identifying and reporting a car accident or recognizing a vehicle with a potential abducted child, seconds matter."

Iveda Solutions is engaged in offering real-time IP video surveillance technologies. The company provides IoT sensors and devices for various applications such as energy management, smart home, smart building, smart community and patient and eldercare.

Iveda Solutions has a 52-week high of $19.52 and a 52-week low of $2.09.