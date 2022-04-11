As Energy And Fuel Prices Go Wild And Shift, This Energy Company Is Looking To Weather Incoming Storms Through Its Telecom Chops

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

Talking about energy is not new — there has been a buzz around energy for decades.

But the big difference in recent times is that it is almost always accompanied by word accouterments such as solar energy, wind energy, clean energy, bioenergy or alternate energy.

This is a result of the major transformation that the energy sector is currently in the throes of — with governments around the world passing legislation to incorporate sustainable energy sources and technologies to enable the efficient use of energy systems.

No company is immune to these changes, and to keep pace and stay relevant, many energy companies are diversifying their service offerings.

Houston-based Orbital Energy Group Inc. OEG is one well-known name in the energy sector that says it has been quick to get on board with these emerging trends.

Orbital has been in the energy business since 1998, and together with its group of companies, has been offering energy infrastructure services across several industries, including power, solar and telecom.

What Is Orbital All about?

Orbital Energy subsidiary Orbital Power Services Inc., based in Dallas, has been prominent in the electrical utility sector, providing services for the construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission, substation, distribution and storm response.

Orbital Solar Services, its renewable energy company, specializes in the delivery and management of renewable energy construction projects with a strong focus on solar farms. Following its joint venture with Jingoli Power LLC last November, it is set to have nearly $2 billion in bonding capacity, expanded capabilities and resources to take on larger and more scalable project opportunities.

Orbital Telecom Services, its fastest-growing business, is headquartered north of Atlanta and has nationwide locations that support its multivendor technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis.

Ramping Up The Pace Of Growth Via Acquisitions

To generate recurring, predictable revenue streams, Orbital reported making it a priority to advance its electric power and telecommunication platforms. Arguably in line with this strategy, the company made several acquisitions during 2021.

April 2021 saw Orbital acquire 100% of capital stock in Gibson Technical Services Inc., (GTS) for $48 million. GTS is an Atlanta-based telecommunications company providing diversified telecommunications services nationally since 1990.

GTS was awarded two significant projects in the third quarter of 2021: 8,600 miles of full-service construction across three southeastern states and the construction of a 1,910-mile rural broadband network in Virginia.

In July, Orbital acquired IMMCO Inc., an Atlanta-based, full-service telecom engineering and network design company that has been providing enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunications industries globally since 1992.

Orbital expects the acquisition to expand GTS’s engineering, design and drafting capabilities, and customer solutions with significant multiyear momentum driven by the rollout of the 5G spectrum.

In October, Orbital acquired Full Moon Telecom, a Florida-based telecommunications service provider that offers an extensive array of wireless service capabilities, including radio access network (RAN) integration, small-cell testing and distributed antenna systems. Through Full Moon, it recently completed 5G deployment at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Another acquisition made in November was that of Front Line Power Construction LLC, which the company says is a synergistic acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to Orbital’s earnings.

With the entry of 5G and artificial intelligence, leading telecom companies around the world including companies like AT&T Inc. T and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ have been ramping up their efforts on improving infrastructure to retain customers.

Likewise, Orbital believes these acquisitions position it to substantially transform into a full-service electrical, telecommunications and renewable infrastructure services platform with the investments paying off, generating meaningful revenue growth and margin and cash-flow improvement into 2022 and beyond.

