CleanGo CleanGo Innovations Signs an LOI with German Distribution and Retail Company HAST/PROWIN

April 6, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver BC - CleanGo Innovations Inc - CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) CleanGo Innovations Inc. Is pleased to announce that as of April 1, 2022 the two parties have now agreed to and signed a Letter of Intent with German based HAST Group International GmbH who operates PROWIN a retail distribution arm located in Ellerau, Germany, just outside of Hamburg.

HAST is a well-established company with 30 years of experience as a Distributor and Retailer. HAST sells equally sustainable and environmentally friendly products across Europe through a unique retail platform. This Agreement is designed to help introduce our CleanGo GreenGo retail products into the European market not only for retail distribution but for white labeling and distribution throughout the European Union.

The CleanGo GreenGo suite of Certified Green products will replace a number of toxic and caustic products that are currently sold across Europe. Taking into consideration upcoming regulatory changes the timing is great, to launch our proprietary alternatives to toxic cleaning.

Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations said. "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with such a well-respected and established company in Europe. With the ever-changing regulatory requirements in different jurisdictions, we are proud to bring our Proprietary Green Cleaning Solutions to Europe." Peter Stoyke, CEO of HAST is also very pleased about the partnership: "In our discussions, we realized that we share the same philosophy. We are honored to accompany CleanGo GreenGo's market entry in Europe." Once a definitive agreement is signed details of the agreement will be made public.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded ESG company that is revenue generating and specialized in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in, CleanGo products cover a vast array of situations including Retail, Commercial and Industrial Solutions. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic, Green Certified products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website: https://cleangogreengo.com or www.cleangoinnovations.coom

