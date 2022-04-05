Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 5, 2022: Twitter, Alibaba, Aterian And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Twitter Inc TWTR Elon Musk will accept a role on Twitter’s board of directors as investor interest remains high on the social media platform. Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company, making him the largest individual shareholder.

GameStop Corp. GME: Meme stocks rallied last week on the news of a proposed GameStop 3-to-1 stock split. The video game retailer is expected to release earnings on June 15. In the last year, the company has posted an average loss of $5.23 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD: The chip-making giant recently completed a $1.9-billion acquisition of software firm Pensanado Systems in an effort to expand its data center capacities.

Tesla Inc TSLA: While the Shanghai Giga factory remains closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Tesla is set to have its grand opening of Giga Texas on April 7.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC CEO Adam Aron looks to deliver maximum shareholder value by making a series of “distressed investments” similar to the Hycroft Mining HYMC deal. A tweet last week from Charles Gasparino of Fox Business said Aron is considering up to six new deals valued at around $500 million.

Aterian Inc ATER stock rose 35.70% over Monday’s trading session with no news released on the company, suggesting a potential short squeeze.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading 1.45% lower in Tuesday’s premarket session as news of a potential rule change would allow Chinese companies to comply with U.S. regulators, lowering the risk of delisting.

Ford Motor Company F will deliver its first-quarter earnings report on April 27. Analysts expect earnings of 43 cents per share for a decline of 51.69% year-over-year. Revenue estimates are $30.56 billion, 8.93% lower than the same period last year.