Camber Energy Investors Overwhelm Tesla Bulls In 'March Madness' Competition

between St. Patrick’s Day, the weather warming up and spring break, March is great a time of year. But, more than anything else, March means it’s bracket time.

Millions of people fill out March Madness brackets, tracking the men's NCAA basketball tournament. Benzinga, with the help of Public, decided to bring the bracket fun to the stock market this year.

The competition started a few weeks ago, with users voting on stocks from four different categories: electric vehicles, health care, Wall Street bets and tech. We are now in the finals between two favorite stocks: Tesla Inc TSLA and Camber Energy Inc CEI.

At press time, more than 90% of voters have chosen CEI over Tesla. CEI, a 13 seed in the bracket, has upset some impressive names, including Moderna Inc MRNA in the semifinals.

If you would like to vote, please visit the link here. Voting will end on April 8. Voters will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes to potentially win $1,000 in Bitcoin.