CleanGo Innovations Inc. Co-Sponsors Hockey Marathon for the Kids

March 28, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver BC - CleanGo Innovations Inc CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) CleanGo Innovations Inc. is pleased to announce that they have co-sponsored Hockey Marathon for the Kids to benefit the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

On March 31st, 2022, the puck drops, and the game begins as an official co-sponsor of the event all money raised by the charity benefits The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, the money is reinvested in Hospital and Child Health needs within the region.

The event started in 2012 when 40 men took to the ice to raise funds for The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation and successfully raised 1.2 million dollars. Now 10 years later it is time to do it again, 40 players will try to play for 261 hours consecutively.

Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations said. " It is our honor to support such an event to benefit such a worthy cause, The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation is an excellent organization that needs our support. Please check out this event at www.hockeymarathon.com to show your support and make sure to tell you friends."

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded ESG company that is revenue generating and specialized in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in, CleanGo products cover a vast array of situations including Retail, Commercial and Industrial Solutions. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic, Green Certified products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website: https://cleangogreengo.com or www.cleangoinnovations.coom

