10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED from $65 to $83. Consolidated Edison shares rose 0.5% to trade at $95.24 on Thursday.

Canaccord Genuity cut Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM price target from $12 to $5. Motorsport Games shares fell 27.2% to $1.50 on Thursday.

B of A Securities boosted the price target on HashiCorp, Inc. HCP from $55 to $65. HashiCorp shares fell 2.1% to $54.14 on Thursday.

Truist Securities cut the price target for UiPath Inc. PATH from $75 to $55. UiPath shares fell 23.4% to $22.24 on Thursday.

Stifel cut Masimo Corporation MASI price target from $250 to $175. Masimo shares fell 3.7% to $149.68 on Thursday.

Needham cut the price target on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT from $12 to $8. Clarus Therapeutics shares fell 28.8% to $1.48 on Thursday.

Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for RH RH from $850 to $600. RH shares fell 2.2% to $326.77 on Thursday.

Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY price target from $78 to $85. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 1% to $58.07 on Thursday.

JMP Securities cut Expensify, Inc. EXFY price target from $44 to $26. Expensify shares fell 10.9% to $16.64 on Thursday.

Stephens & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT price target from $232 to $245. J.B. Hunt shares fell 2% to $202.24 on Thursday.

