22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 27.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. Last week, AMC Entertainment Holdings purchased a major stake in Hycroft Mining Holding.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP DLNG shares rose 19.1% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN rose 17.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Freeline, last week, announced updated development plan and timelines for FLT190 for people with Fabry disease.
- STAAR Surgical Company STAA rose 15% to $83.97 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA approval of EVO/EVO+ Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lens.
- VEON Ltd. VEON rose 13.6% to $0.6349 in pre-market trading.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE rose 13.3% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. BitNile, last week,said its subsidiary Imperalis would be acquired.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 12.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences recently outlines details on the upcoming data analysis for Phase 2b viral challenge study to assess efficacy of intranasal REVTx 99a for the prevention of H3N2 influenza infection.
- FinVolution Group FINV rose 12.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.
- The9 Limited NCTY shares rose 9.9% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 8.5% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Friday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares rose 7.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.
- Sonos, Inc. SONO rose 7.7% to $28.50 in pre-market trading. Sonos Inc. will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, March 30.
- Missfresh Limited MF rose 6.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Friday.
Losers
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares fell 26.9% to $0.19 in pre-market trading. Exicure, released full year financial results for the quarter and issued an update on its business strategy and corporate progress.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR shares fell 13.8% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 143% on Friday. Clever Leaves sh reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- ION Geophysical Corporation IO fell 11.8% to $0.9001 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. WWR fell 11.5% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS shares fell 10.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 8.2% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN shares fell 7.6% to $0.5338 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Friday.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA fell 6.9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 6.7% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Palisade Bio recently announced it received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the FDA for a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function following abdominal surgery.
