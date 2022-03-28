22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC rose 27.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. Last week, AMC Entertainment Holdings purchased a major stake in Hycroft Mining Holding.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP DLNG shares rose 19.1% to $4.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN rose 17.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Freeline, last week, announced updated development plan and timelines for FLT190 for people with Fabry disease.

STAAR Surgical Company STAA rose 15% to $83.97 in pre-market trading as the company reported the FDA approval of EVO/EVO+ Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lens.

VEON Ltd. VEON rose 13.6% to $0.6349 in pre-market trading.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE rose 13.3% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. BitNile, last week,said its subsidiary Imperalis would be acquired.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 12.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Revelation Biosciences recently outlines details on the upcoming data analysis for Phase 2b viral challenge study to assess efficacy of intranasal REVTx 99a for the prevention of H3N2 influenza infection.

FinVolution Group FINV rose 12.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.

The9 Limited NCTY shares rose 9.9% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday.

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF rose 8.5% to $4.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Friday.

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares rose 7.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading.

Sonos, Inc. SONO rose 7.7% to $28.50 in pre-market trading. Sonos Inc. will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, March 30.

Missfresh Limited MF rose 6.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after dropping around 9% on Friday.



Losers