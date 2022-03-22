Here's Why SenesTech Shares Are Rising

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

SenesTech Inc SNES shares are trading higher by 22.2% at $0.88 after the company announced the EPA approval of and launch of the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest.

SenesTech says the bait system is specifically designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage, and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting or hiding.

SenesTech added the new product design and use is currently undergoing state registrations and is expected to be ready to ship to customers by mid-April at which time it will be available in most states.

SenesTech is a United States-based biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets and food markets.

SenesTech has a 52-week high of $2.16 and a 52-week low of $0.63.