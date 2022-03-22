Here's Why SenesTech Shares Are Rising

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
SenesTech Inc SNES shares are trading higher by 22.2% at $0.88 after the company announced the EPA approval of and launch of the Elevate Bait System with ContraPest.
SenesTech says the bait system is specifically designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage, and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting or hiding.
SenesTech added the new product design and use is currently undergoing state registrations and is expected to be ready to ship to customers by mid-April at which time it will be available in most states.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
See Also: Is Tesla 'About To Have A Big Run'? Why Jim Cramer Says EV Stock Could Lead The Market Higher
SenesTech is a United States-based biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company provides its solutions to the animal market, commercial markets and food markets.
SenesTech has a 52-week high of $2.16 and a 52-week low of $0.63.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.