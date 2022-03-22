Meet The Company Harnessing AI To Streamline First Responder Communications

Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash

Richard Danforth and Charlie Crocker, CEO and SaaS Products General Manager at Genasys Inc. GNSS respectively, were guest speakers at Benzinga’s All Access on March 18, 2022.

Genasys is a leading emergency communications management solution. They harness the power of AI to deliver critical insights to help first responders and communities plan for and respond to emergency scenarios.

Watch the full interview here: