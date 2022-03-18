10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by

Keybanc cut the price target on AMETEK, Inc. AME from $160 to $155. AMETEK shares rose 1% to close at $132.75 on Thursday.

from $160 to $155. AMETEK shares rose 1% to close at $132.75 on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $195 to $102. Wingstop shares slipped 3.3% to $117.11 in pre-market trading.

price target from $195 to $102. Wingstop shares slipped 3.3% to $117.11 in pre-market trading. Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $265. Dollar General shares fell 0.5% to $220.74 in pre-market trading.

from $260 to $265. Dollar General shares fell 0.5% to $220.74 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler reduced the price target for Accenture plc ACN from $433 to $368. Accenture shares fell 0.1% to $319.44 in pre-market trading.

from $433 to $368. Accenture shares fell 0.1% to $319.44 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink cut Synlogic, Inc. SYBX price target from $11 to $8. Synlogic shares rose 1% to $2.06 in pre-market trading. Check out this: Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks UBS boosted the price target on MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $345 to $450. MongoDB shares rose 1.1% to $376.50 in pre-market trading.

from $345 to $450. MongoDB shares rose 1.1% to $376.50 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs cut the price target for TransUnion TRU from $125 to $109. TransUnion shares gained 1.1% to $105.31 in pre-market trading.

from $125 to $109. TransUnion shares gained 1.1% to $105.31 in pre-market trading. Citigroup lowered FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $300 to $270. FedEx shares fell 3.2% to $220.81 in pre-market trading.

price target from $300 to $270. FedEx shares fell 3.2% to $220.81 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA price target from $22 to $11. Cabaletta Bio shares closed at $1.71 on Thursday.

price target from $22 to $11. Cabaletta Bio shares closed at $1.71 on Thursday. Mizuho boosted Targa Resources Corp. TRGP price target from $58 to $85. Targa Resources shares rose 0.5% to $67.99 in pre-market trading. Check out other big price target changes here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.