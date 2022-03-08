ABVC: Lead Products Move Closer To Potential Approval; Important Clinical Studies Advancing

By M. Marin

Multiple programs in development

ABVC BioPharma ABVC is a biopharma and medical device company developing therapies for a range of conditions focused on oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS) and ophthalmology. The company continues to advance its diversified drug asset portfolio, which includes lead candidates ABV-1505 and Vitargus. These lead assets are in advanced stages of development and also have the potential for multiple programs. ABVC also has several assets in earlier stages of development, including recently-announced dietary supplements based on the Maitake mushroom, which has been shown to have positive impact for a number of different indications.

Moving Part 2 ADHD ABV-1505 Study Forward

ABV-1505 – potential to treat ADHD with minimal to no side effects

ABVC is implementing a Part 2 ADHD clinical study on ABV-1505, which is a plant-based drug treatment that targets Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) symptoms in adults. The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that is expected to enroll about 100 patients in the U.S. and Taiwan. The principal investigator meeting for the study was held last month, with principal investigators from the University of California San Francisco Medical Center and five Taiwan medical centers participating.

The company expects ABV-1505 to be equally or even more effective than many of the medications currently available to relieve ADHD sufferers, including that if patients experience any side effects from the ABV-1505, they will be mild to moderate.

Phase II clinical study of Vitargus moving forward…

ABVC is also launching a pivotal trial for Vitargus®, the company's bio-degradable vitreous substitute that ABVC believes has several advantages compared to existing vitreous substitutes, including that it minimizes medical complications and lowers the risk of a patient requiring additional surgeries. The objective of the study is to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Vitargus as compared to SF6 Gas OE, which is a standard of care for retina re-attachment.

Vitargus® received the 2021 "National Innovation and Renewal of Diligence" award from the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI) of Taiwan. Moreover, in December of 2021, Vitargus® was presented at the 14th Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society Congress by Dr. Andrew Chang, the Medical Director of the Sydney Retina Clinic and head of the retinal unit at the Sydney Eye Hospital. Dr. Chang is the principal investigator of the Vitargus study.

Early clinical studies indicate that Vitargus has unique properties that eliminate the need for post-surgery patient face-down positioning and significantly improves the patient's recovery, comfort and visual acuity compared to existing products.

… and potential partnership opportunities

ABVC also has indicated that Vitargus has received collaboration inquiries from several pharmaceutical companies. The company expects the growing Vitargus clinical study database to facilitate potential partnerships.

