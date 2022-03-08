Sitka Appoints Burke as Director and Vice President of Corporate Development

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

VANCOUVER, CANADA – TheNewswire - March 08, 2022: Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") SIG (FSE:1RF) SITKF is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Burke as a Director and the Vice President of Corporate Development for Sitka Gold Corp.

"I am very excited to welcome Mike to Sitka's Board of Directors and as VP of Corporate Development," said Cor Coe, Director & CEO. "Mike brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, garnered from his years of working as a professional geologist across both the private and public sectors. During his career he has played an integral role in the advancement of the Yukon's mineral resource sector with the Yukon Geological Survey (YGS) flourishing under his leadership for 20 years. He also has a track record of new discoveries and several successful exploration programs completed during his time in the private sector. Along with his extensive technical and managerial abilities, Mike has an international reputation as a very effective communicator between the exploration industry and the financial community as well as a liaison with governmental regulators and officials. During his countless presentations and interviews over the years, Mike has built a sizable network of industry contacts with investment bankers, financial institutions and mining analysts across the globe. We look forward to the expertise Mike will bring to our technical team and the extended reach he will provide in telling Sitka's story to the investment and financial communities."

Added Mike Burke, "I am extremely pleased to be joining the team at Sitka Gold whose persistence has resulted in a significant discovery at the RC Gold Property in the Yukon portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. The potential of the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon is being recognized with the current successful mining of the Eagle Gold Deposit by Victoria Gold Corp and the historical production from the Brewery Creek Mine of Sabre Gold. Many companies are active in the Belt and their persistence and accumulation of geological knowledge is bearing fruit with the recent new discoveries at the Eagle Deep, Raven and Lynx zones by Victoria Gold, the discovery and expansion of the deposits at the Aurmac Project of Banyan Gold and the new discoveries made by Snowline Gold Corp at their Jupiter and Valley Gold targets.

The 2021 discovery hole at the Blackjack zone on the RC Gold Property by Sitka, with a result of 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold (see news release dated February 17, 2022), is a game changer and I look forward to working with the team to expand on this result in addition to realizing the potential elsewhere on their extensive land package in Yukon and in Arizona, Nevada and Nunavut."

Mike Burke, B.Sc., P.Geo.

Director & VP of Corporate Development

Mike has over 35 years experience in the mining industry primarily in the Yukon. Mike's career has covered a wide range of experience including 20 years with the Yukon Geological Survey where he was the Head of Mineral Services. Mike was responsible for liaising with prospectors, mining and exploration companies, visiting active exploration sites, authoring the annual Yukon Mining, Development and Exploration Overview and presenting information on Yukon to investment bankers, financial institutions and mining analysts in meetings and conferences around the world. Mike also has experience as an exploration and mine Geologist earlier in his career and was fortunate to be part of the exploration team that discovered the Sa Dena Hes lead-zinc mine and the Ketza River Gold mine in the Yukon. Most recently, Mike was the Chief Geologist for Golden Predator in Yukon and Senior Operations Manager for Ensero Solutions, an environmental and engineering consulting firm.

Mr. Burke holds a BSc in Geology from the University of British Columbia, is a Professional Geologist with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists. Additionally, Mike is a Director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines (YCM). He has served on the Board of the YCM continuously since 2013 including holding the role of President from 2015-2019.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada that is fully funded for its planned 2022 exploration programs with the completion of two financings totalling $9.2 million in 2021. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, it's Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and it's Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

Sitka is currently conducting a winter diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon where the last hole drilled in 2021 (Hole 21) resulted in the discovery of a new gold zone and returned 220.1 metres averaging 1.17 g/t gold from surface (see news release dated February 17, 2022).

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"

President and Director

For more information contact:

Donald Penner

President & Director

778-212-1950

dpenner@sitkagoldcorp.com

or

Cor Coe

CEO & Director

604-817-4753

ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.