Blackhawk's MindBio Therapeutics Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Plant Medicine Week in Malta

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Co-Founder Justin Hanka to Deliver Keynote Address

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Provides Video Update After Microdose Molecular Masterclass

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 08, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to report that MindBio Therapeutics ("MindBio") is a key note presentor and major supporter of Plant Medicine Week in Malta.

Plant Medicine Week (plantmedicineweek.com) is being held in Valletta, Malta in April (5th – 8th) to share diverse and inspiring perspectives of the latest advances from the medical cannabis and psychedelics industries through case studies, presentations, Q&A and exhibition.

Co-founder of MindBio Therapeutics, Justin Hanka, will be sharing his perspectives on clinical trials, drug development and his views on the responsibility to change the course of mental health and the importance of investment in the sector. Recently Mr Hanka participated in Microdose Psychedelic Insights molecular masterclass on LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) which can be viewed on Youtube here.

MindBio Therapeutics is in the completion stages of a world first clinical trial in 80 patients who are microdosing LSD at home. The Clinical Trial's Independent Review Board and Safety Monitoring Committee recently found no adverse events in the Phase 1 clinical trial and approved it's continuation, with almost 12 months of testing now complete. MindBio is now preparing for its continuation study, a Phase 2 clinical trial microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress, depression and anxiety.

MindBio is working towards creating a safe and effective microdosing regimen using psychedelics that can be prescribed by doctors to patients in the primary health care system with the aim of changing the course of mental health.

"We are excited to support Plant Medicine Week in Malta and showcase our clinical trials microdosing psychedelic medicines as MindBio prepares for its upcoming spin-out listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange" said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk.

Plant Medicine Week. More information and tickets available here.

Microdose Molecular Masterclass video by MindBio Co-Founder Justin Hanka can be viewed on Youtube here.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, Stable Foods Co., MindBio Therapeutics, Digital Mind Therapeutics as well as an equity position in Gaia Grow Corp GAIA.

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4f2tt3yAvOGhNLjgNOy-A

Please join the conversation on our Blackhawk group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/Blackhawkgrowthcorp and visit us online at https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com.

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to transaction and future operations of MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.