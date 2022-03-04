PlantFuel Announces Investor Relations Services

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – March 4, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus") of Calgary, Alberta for an online marketing and advertising program for a term of 10 months, from March 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023, in exchange for a fee of $200,000 plus taxes. Maximus shall write and distribute articles and other materials to bring awareness to the Company's business. The promotional activity shall occur on PinnacleDigest.com, Social Media Channels, Display, Search, and third-party email distribution lists. Maximus does not have any prior relationship with the Company.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

ir@plantfuel.com

