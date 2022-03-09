WiSA — The WiSArd Behind The Curtain Of Sound Entertainment?

Photo by Mtmmonline on Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Kahlil Gibran once said, “Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife.”

But horrible music can be a nightmare, awakening rage in the spirit of man instead of peace. And what can sometimes make music horrible? A poor sound system.

Throughout life’s long journey, people face some difficult life decisions. Decisions like which college to enroll in? What house to buy? And, after the house is purchased, perhaps which sound system brand to go for?

Choosing a brand for an entertainment system can be a confusing adventure. What’s best? Products from Sony Group Corp. SONY, Apple Inc.’s APPL Beats, or Sonos Inc. SONO? The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA), owned by Summit Wireless Technologies WISA, says it wants to remove the struggle people go through when deciding which brand to purchase.

Unveiling WiSA

WiSA reports that it unifies over 70 leaders in high-definition audio and consumer electronics, providing sound across a wide range of devices, including TVs, speakers, computers, and phones. One feature that arguably sets WiSA certified products apart is their ability to connect seamlessly with each other regardless of the brand. The plug-and-play technology allows compatible devices to connect with each other wirelessly without much hassle.

WiSA’s Growth Drivers In 2022

After launching the WiSA Certified Retailer Program in 2021, which helped the company boost its momentum, WiSA says it’s geared up for 2022. With the surge in smart TVs and streaming services, WiSA expects increased demand for its immersive audio products.

WiSA intends to establish itself as the leading multichannel wireless technology brand by extending its technology to as many smart devices as possible. Perhaps one of the coolest things about WiSA’s technology is that multiple devices can send and receive data simultaneously. That means there is essentially no lag between what is being shown on TV and what someone hears.

WiSA also started its long-term project of offering immersive sound experiences on more devices. The company has partnered with Realtek Semiconductor Corp (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 2379.TW) to integrate WiSA’s multichannel spatial audio capabilities into Realtek’s 5 gigahertz (GHz) Internet of Things (IoT) chip feature set. The partnership is expected to produce an IoT module capable of delivering high-definition audio for immersive audio experiences.

