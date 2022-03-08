High Gun Sales Could Mean More Safe Storage

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

While gun sales in the United States may have dipped in 2021 compared to 2020, it was still the second-highest year on record.

Americans bought almost 20 million firearms in 2021, down about 12.5% from the previous year but still at a high level historically, according to Forbes.

Such data means firearm owners need a safe place to store their weapons, and one Kansas and Nashville-based company wants to position itself as the go-to choice.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB manufactures multiple types of safes, but its specialty is making safes designed to store firearms. The company will soon launch a Made-in-the-USA model built in Topeka, Kansas.

The company’s “Safes With an Attitude” line represents a brand designed to promote the company’s founding values of rugged independence and patriotism. Those values are finding a renewed resonance in current times, the company says.

“In a time when National Spirit is being rekindled, American Rebel positions itself as America’s Patriotic Brand,” the company says. “We are proud advocates of the Second Amendment and encourage safe and responsible gun ownership.”

A Crowded Field?

American Rebel may face competition amid the upward trend in gun sales.

Multiple gun safe manufacturers operate in the U.S. aiming to benefit from the rising trend of gun ownership, including Utah-based Liberty Safe & Security Products Inc., owned by private equity group Monomoy Capital Partners, who recently purchased Liberty from Compass Diversified Holdings CODI for $127 million, and Fort Knox Inc., another Utah-based company.

The need for high-quality safes and superior customer service will likely continue to be of paramount importance for American Rebel amid competition as it seeks to expand its customer base.

“We strive to continue to meet their need for our premium safes and our success will depend largely on our ability to maintain customer trust, become a gun safe storage leader and continue to provide high-quality safes,” the company stresses.

Aside from its gun safes, American Rebel manufactures personal safes designed for individuals to transport their valuables through airports and safes aimed at dispensaries needing to store products overnight. The company also makes backpacks that meet concealed firearm needs as well as a variety of apparel and accessories designed to promote the company’s patriotic focus.

“Through our branded apparel and accessories, we seek to further enhance our connection with the American Rebel community and share the values of patriotism and safety for which our company stands for,” the company says.

Major gun brands popular in the U.S. include Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. SWBI, the Browning Arms Company, and Sturm Ruger & Co. RGR.

