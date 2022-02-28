ZeU Changes its Financial Year End & Hires KRP Auditors

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

[LIVE ON YOUTUBE] How Pro-Traders are Riding the Volatility wave for Fast 3-digit GAINS with Matt Maley. Click Here now to Watch!



Montréal, February 28, 2022 - TheNewswire - ZeU Technologies Inc. ZEU ZEUCF announces the change of its financial year end from December 31 to March 31. Furthermore, the Company has appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, hereafter referred to as KRP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. KRP will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as its independent auditor.

The Company's decision to change auditors from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. The Board of Directors believes KRP, Chartered Accountants, offers a much wider platform of services more suited to the Company's diversified portfolio of projects.

About KRP, Chartered Accountants

Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP is an independent accounting firm licensed to practice in Alberta by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and has been serving clients for 75 years. It is a partnership with 17 active partners and, in total, employs approximately 175 people. KRP has extensive experience providing auditing and ancillary services to public organizations, large and small, and is registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

Frank Dumas President & CEO

About ZeU

ZeU is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a state-of-the-art blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next-generation of encrypted and distributed networks. Thanks to its high level of sophistication, ZeU's technology maximizes transparency, security and scalability as well as big data management. ZeU's strategy is to monetize blockchain transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.